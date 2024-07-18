We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Jackson Financial (JXN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Jackson Financial is one of 862 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Jackson Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JXN's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, JXN has gained about 62.2% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 13.6%. This means that Jackson Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.8% year-to-date.
In Skyward Specialty Insurance's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Jackson Financial is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 77 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.9% so far this year, so JXN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Skyward Specialty Insurance falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.7%.
Jackson Financial and Skyward Specialty Insurance could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.