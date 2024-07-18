We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Cintas (CTAS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Cintas is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cintas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS' full-year earnings has moved 0% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CTAS has returned about 20.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cintas is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 22.1% year-to-date.
For Emerson Electric, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.3% this year, meaning that CTAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Emerson Electric, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved +20.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Cintas and Emerson Electric. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.