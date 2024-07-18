Back to top

Are Medical Stocks Lagging Boston Scientific (BSX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boston Scientific is one of 1025 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BSX has moved about 35.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 8.3%. This shows that Boston Scientific is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 242.5%.

Over the past three months, Novavax's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 158.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Boston Scientific is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that BSX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Novavax, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 500-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved +0.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Boston Scientific and Novavax. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


