Is ColgatePalmolive (CL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Colgate-Palmolive (CL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Colgate-Palmolive is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 185 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Colgate-Palmolive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CL has returned 22.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 2.2% on average. This means that Colgate-Palmolive is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 37% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Ollie's Bargain Outlet's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Colgate-Palmolive belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.1% this year, meaning that CL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Ollie's Bargain Outlet falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.5%.
Colgate-Palmolive and Ollie's Bargain Outlet could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.