Should Value Investors Buy Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Pacira BioSciences (PCRX - Free Report) . PCRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.
Another notable valuation metric for PCRX is its P/B ratio of 1.11. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.31. PCRX's P/B has been as high as 2.25 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.60, over the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PCRX has a P/S ratio of 1.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.19.
Finally, we should also recognize that PCRX has a P/CF ratio of 7.53. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.84. Within the past 12 months, PCRX's P/CF has been as high as 22.64 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 13.91.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Pacira BioSciences's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PCRX is an impressive value stock right now.