Image: Bigstock

Strength Seen in OSI (OSIS): Can Its 3.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.2% higher at $150.57. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.1% gain over the past four weeks.

OSI Systems is benefiting from an expanding order book across its Healthcare, Optoelectronics and Manufacturing and Security Segments.

This airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.79 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenues are expected to be $466.48 million, up 13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For OSI, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OSIS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OSI belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Another stock from the same industry, Allient (ALNT - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 8% higher at $29.39. Over the past month, ALNT has returned 9.5%.

Allient's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.9% over the past month to $0.40. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -31%. Allient currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).


