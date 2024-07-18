NRG Energy, Inc. ( NRG Quick Quote NRG - Free Report) is engaged in the production, sale, and delivery of energy and energy products and services to residential, industrial as well as commercial consumers in major competitive power markets in the United States. Its long-term capital expenditure plans for expansion in clean energy will likely boost its performance. The company is, however, highly regulated and faces a variety of risks to its operations. NRG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is, however, highly regulated and faces a variety of risks to its operations. Tailwinds
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains From Investments & Share Repurchase
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) is engaged in the production, sale, and delivery of energy and energy products and services to residential, industrial as well as commercial consumers in major competitive power markets in the United States. Its long-term capital expenditure plans for expansion in clean energy will likely boost its performance. The company is, however, highly regulated and faces a variety of risks to its operations.
NRG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is, however, highly regulated and faces a variety of risks to its operations.
Tailwinds
NRG Energy has been expanding its operations through strategic acquisitions. The acquisition of Direct Energy and Vivint Smart Home expanded its operations. In 2023, the company exceeded goals for both growth and cost savings, resulting in more than $100 million of growth in its core businesses and more than $35 million in cost savings.
The company sells electricity to a wide variety of customers, none of whom contributed more than 10% to its revenues as of Dec 31, 2023. It has been able to retain customers and does not depend on a single customer to generate its revenues, which adds stability and predictability to customer bills and earnings.
Management announced an increase of its share repurchase authorization to $2.7 billion, set to be executed through 2025. The company completed $1.2 billion of share repurchases in 2023. As of Mar 31, 2024, $1.5 billion remained under the current authorization. The ongoing share buybacks will have a positive impact on the company's earnings per share.
Headwinds
NRG Energy faces political and economic risks, commercial instability, and events beyond its control in its international operations. The company also faces the risk of fluctuations in foreign currency. NRG Energy must comply with extensive regulations at federal and state levels. The cost of compliance with the regulations could increase the cost of operations.
Price Performance
Shares of NRG Energy have gained 8.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.5% growth.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Portland General Electric Company (POR - Free Report) , FirstEnergy Corporation (FE - Free Report) and CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) . Portland General sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) presently, while FirstEnergy and CenterPoint carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
Portland General’s current dividend yield is 4.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 and 2025 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 29.83% and 5.5%, respectively.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FirstEnergy’s 2024 and 2025 earnings has increased 0.75% and 0.35%, respectively, in the last 60 days. The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pinned at 5.87%.
CenterPoint’s long-term earnings growth is pinned at 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2024 and 2025 indicates year-over-year growth of 8% and 7.28%, respectively.