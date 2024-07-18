IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. ( IQV Quick Quote IQV - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 22, before market open.
IQV has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.8%.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, suggesting a 1.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Growth in the top line is expected to have been led by the rising demand for IQVIA’s technology-enabled analytics solutions and the development of novel respiratory vaccines.
Our estimate for revenues from the Technology and Analytics segment is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a 1.6% gain on a year-over-year basis. Revenue growth is likely to have been driven by the rising demand for sophisticated technology-enabled analytics solutions. IQV’s technology provides real-time data sharing, eliminating unwanted file processing and enhancing the speed of data updates.
The Research and Development segment’s revenues are expected to be $2.1 billion, implying a 1.7% rise from the year-ago reported figure.The top 10 pharmaceutical companies chose IQVIA to support the novel respiratory vaccine development, which could lead to a breakthrough as the vaccine targets several respiratory viruses simultaneously. Such a feat is anticipated to have benefited this segment’s revenues.Our estimate for Contract sales and Medical solutions’ revenues is pegged at $177 million, implying marginal growth from the year-ago actual.
The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.6, indicating 6.2% year-over-year growth. The company is expected to have benefited from strong margins.
Our estimate for the second quarter’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $874.6 million, suggesting 1.2% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
IQV currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader
Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around. S&P Global ( SPGI Quick Quote SPGI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, suggesting growth of 8.6% from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.5 per share, indicating a 12.2% year-over-year rise. SPGI beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters. It has an earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.
SPGI currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.78% and a Zacks Rank of 2. It is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30.
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Trane Technologies ( TT Quick Quote TT - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, indicating an increase of 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.1 per share, indicating a 14.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. TT beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters. It has an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.
TT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2. It is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
