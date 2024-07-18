Walmart's (WMT) Latest Move Boosts Supply Chain Transformation

Walmart Inc. ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) is progressing with the transformation of its grocery network, marking the next phase in its journey of supply chain modernization. Keeping along these lines, the largest grocery retailer in the United States opened a new perishable distribution center (PDC) in Lancaster, spanning 730,000 square feet. Located 15 miles south of Dallas, this state-of-the-art facility manages the receipt and processing of fresh produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen goods for delivery to nearby Walmart stores. The state-of-the-art technology at Walmart's new Lancaster facility enables efficient processing of merchandise, including fragile items, onto store-ready pallets by department, optimizing truck space and reducing costs, which benefits customers. Perishable distribution centers play a crucial role in Walmart’s supply chain evolution, ensuring more than 4,600 stores are consistently supplied with fresh and frozen goods. The Lancaster facility marks Walmart’s second facility among five new advanced perishable distribution centers. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What Else Should You Know?
Walmart continues to be driven by its strong omnichannel business. From investing in pioneering data analytics to expanding its digital presence and optimizing in-store operations, Walmart leaves no stone unturned. Impressive store proximity to customers allowed Walmart to use its stores to fulfill e-commerce orders. WMT has undertaken several initiatives to enhance e-commerce operations, including buyouts, alliances and improved delivery and payment systems. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, global e-commerce sales increased 21% on store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace and contributed 18% to Walmart’s overall net sales.
Walmart has significantly bolstered its delivery capabilities, as exemplified by its Express On-Demand Early Morning Delivery service, Spark Driver platform, partnership with Salesforce, the expansion of the InHome delivery service, investments in DroneUp, the Walmart+ membership program and a pilot with Cruise to test grocery delivery through self-driven all-electric cars. As Walmart's grocery network evolves and expands, coupled with advancements in e-commerce and delivery capabilities, the company remains at the forefront of innovation, poised to enhance customer convenience and operational efficiency into the future. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have increased 18.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 15.5% growth. Eye These Solid Picks
We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely,
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) , The Gap Inc. ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) and DICK'S Sporting Goods ( DKS Quick Quote DKS - Free Report) .
Image: Bigstock
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
