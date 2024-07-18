Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

Consolidated Water (
CWCO Quick Quote CWCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.66, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.39% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.77%.
Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants have appreciated by 16.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's loss of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Consolidated Water in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 27.66% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $36.94 million, indicating a 16.49% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $144.05 million, indicating changes of -30.57% and -20.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Consolidated Water. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.25% upward. Consolidated Water is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
With respect to valuation, Consolidated Water is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.89.
Meanwhile, CWCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.94.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
