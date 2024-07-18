We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.39% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 36.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.43%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.33, indicating a 232% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $512.79 million, reflecting a 13.11% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.25 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +82.49% and -4.15%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunrun. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.93% higher. Sunrun is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.