Should Strive 500 ETF (STRV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Strive 500 ETF (
STRV Quick Quote STRV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/15/2022.
The fund is sponsored by Strive Etfs. It has amassed assets over $594.78 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.05%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.14%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 28% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (
MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) accounts for about 7.17% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 34.15% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
STRV seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE GBS UNITED STATES 500 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Solactive GBS United States 500 Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index consisting of equity securities of the 500 largest companies in the U.S. stock market.
The ETF has added roughly 17.71% so far this year and it's up approximately 25.34% in the last one year (as of 07/18/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $26.34 and $36.31.
The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 15.03% for the trailing three-year period. With about 501 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Strive 500 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, STRV is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $504.65 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $556.35 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
