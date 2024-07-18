See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
FIDELITY SER INTRINSIC OPP FD (FDMLX) - free report >>
BlackRock Advtg Large Cap Core I (MALRX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
FIDELITY SER INTRINSIC OPP FD (FDMLX) - free report >>
BlackRock Advtg Large Cap Core I (MALRX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
MFS Blended Research Growth Eq A (BRWAX - Free Report) has a 0.74% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. BRWAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 17.66% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities (FDMLX - Free Report) : 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FDMLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. FDMLX, with annual returns of 14.16% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Core I (MALRX - Free Report) : 0.48% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. MALRX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.37% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.