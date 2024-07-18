Back to top

S&T Bancorp (STBA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $96.9 million, down 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +18.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how S&T Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 54.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 56.7%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP): 3.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Average interest-earning assets: $8.80 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.83 billion.
  • Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans: 0% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP): $84.28 million versus $82.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $13.31 million compared to the $12.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of S&T Bancorp have returned +27.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

