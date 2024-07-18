We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, M&T Bank (MTB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) reported $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.5%. EPS of $3.79 for the same period compares to $5.12 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.50, the EPS surprise was +8.29%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how M&T Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 55.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 57.1%.
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $193.68 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $193.57 billion.
- Net Interest margin - Proforma: 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Net charge-offs to average total net loans: 0.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.
- Total Nonperforming Assets: $2.06 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Nonaccrual loans: $2.02 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Capital Ratio: 14.9% versus 14.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.7%.
- Trust income: $170 million compared to the $166.10 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Mortgage banking revenues: $106 million compared to the $107.45 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $127 million compared to the $124.42 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total other income: $584 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $579.87 million.
Shares of M&T Bank have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.