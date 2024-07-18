Marsh & McLennan (
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Marsh & McLennan (MMC - Free Report) reported $6.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $2.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39, the EPS surprise was +0.84%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated: 6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.9%.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service: 7% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter: 11% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.3%.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting: 4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.9%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC: $391 million compared to the $382.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA: $912 million compared to the $919.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada: $1.83 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America: $137 million compared to the $146.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenue- Consulting: $2.22 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
- Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$17 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$16.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services: $4.02 billion versus $3.99 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter: $632 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $615.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.