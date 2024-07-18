Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 18, 2024

  • Shares of Johnson & Johnson ((JNJ - Free Report) ) jumped 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.82 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 per share.
  • Synchrony Financial’s ((SYF - Free Report) ) shares gained 1% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.55 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 per share.
  • Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ((CFG - Free Report) ) increased 3.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.96 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion.
  • First Horizon Corporation’s ((FHN - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 5.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share.

