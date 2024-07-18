We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Victory Capital Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 862 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Victory Capital Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VCTR's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, VCTR has returned 52.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 13.7%. This means that Victory Capital Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Barclays (BCS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 52.5% year-to-date.
In Barclays' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Victory Capital Holdings belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14% so far this year, so VCTR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Barclays, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #49. The industry has moved +9.2% so far this year.
Victory Capital Holdings and Barclays could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.