Is Antero Resources (AR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Antero Resources (AR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Antero Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR's full-year earnings has moved 89.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AR has moved about 31.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 7.5%. This means that Antero Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Warrior Met Coal (HCC - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.1%.
In Warrior Met Coal's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Antero Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.2% this year, meaning that AR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Warrior Met Coal belongs to the Coal industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +3.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Antero Resources and Warrior Met Coal. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.