GoHealth (GOCO) Moves 9.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
GoHealth (GOCO - Free Report) shares soared 9.2% in the last trading session to close at $13.98. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28% gain over the past four weeks.
GoHealth continues to evolve as a Medicare engagement company from a traditional Medicare enrollment company. Its effort to cater to customers via proprietary and objective tools, training and incentive structures justifies efforts on building high-quality, long-term relationships with its consumers and play an unique and vital role in the Medicare landscape.
It is focusing on streamlining processes and improving call handle times and is thus launching Encompass Express. It is also focusing on making investment to expand data and interactive capabilities in Customer 360, improving PlanFitCheckups to improve customer satisfaction, and finallyl aunching and testing a digital first consumer shopping experience, enabling consumers to start the shopping process online. These investments are part of its long-term shift from a Medicare enrollment company to a Medicare engagement company.
The 2025 final rate notice points to an increase in margin pressure for health plans, which increases the likelihood of benefit disruptions and market exits, especially for non-special needs plans. Though health plans are facing margin pressure, many are seeking targeted growth in specific markets and products and GoHealth is well positioned to help health plans achieve targeted growth in specific markets and products.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $2.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -39.6%. Revenues are expected to be $140.66 million, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For GoHealth, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GOCO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
GoHealth belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Another stock from the same industry, Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $215.30. Over the past month, RGA has returned 3.6%.
Reinsurance Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $4.94. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +12.3%. Reinsurance Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).