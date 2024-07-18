We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MKSI vs. ENTG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery sector might want to consider either MKS Instruments (MKSI - Free Report) or Entegris (ENTG - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, MKS Instruments is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Entegris has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that MKSI's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
MKSI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 26.64, while ENTG has a forward P/E of 41.13. We also note that MKSI has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENTG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52.
Another notable valuation metric for MKSI is its P/B ratio of 3.67. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ENTG has a P/B of 5.88.
These metrics, and several others, help MKSI earn a Value grade of B, while ENTG has been given a Value grade of D.
MKSI is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that MKSI is likely the superior value option right now.