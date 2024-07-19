Procter & Gamble (PG) Hits 52-Week High: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Shares of
The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) hit a new 52-week high of $170.17 on Jul 17, before dropping to close at $169.44. The owner of leading home care and personal care brands currently trades above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages. In the past year, PG has seen its shares rise steadily, growing as much as 12.8% compared with the broader industry’s rise of 11.4% and against the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s decline of 4.4%. PG Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Simple Moving Average
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Now, what should your next move be? Should you accumulate shares, hold positions or book profits? Before arriving at any decision, let us explore the company's underlying fundamentals.
Procter & Gamble’s business model is a comprehensive framework. Operating in more than 180 countries, PG has a broad and diversified revenue base, allowing the company to capitalize on growth in emerging markets while sustaining steady income from developed regions. PG’s extensive global presence and diversified operations enable it to mitigate risks associated with regional economic fluctuations to some extent and tap into various markets' growth potential. Procter & Gamble’s business model is built on a wide-ranging portfolio of brands across several categories, such as home care, personal care and health care. With well-known brands like Tide, Gillette, Pampers and Crest, the company’s strong brand loyalty enables it to command premium pricing, maintain market share and effectively compete against rivals. PG’s focus on productivity and cost-saving plans has helped expand margins despite inflationary pressures. The supply-chain 3.0 program is driving improved productivity and scalability. What Could Derail the Stock’s Momentum?
Without a doubt, shares of Procter & Gamble have gained meaningfully in the past year. However, when examining the stock’s performance over the past three and one-month periods, it has lagged the industry. In the past three months, the PG stock has gained 7.6% compared with the industry’s improvement of 10.5%, whereas in the past month, it has shown meager growth of 1% compared with its industry’s 1.1% rise.
The PG stock has also underperformed its peers, including Colgate-Palmolive ( CL Quick Quote CL - Free Report) and Unilever ( UL Quick Quote UL - Free Report) , which have recorded gains of 13.9% and 23.4%, respectively, in the past three months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A key area of concern lies in Procter & Gamble's operations in Greater China, where organic sales declined 10% year over year in the last reported quarter. This dip underscores ongoing economic weaknesses and specific challenges faced by brands like SK-II, which saw a substantial 30% drop in sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. These figures highlight the prolonged recovery needed in China's luxury skincare segment, posing a significant hurdle for PG's growth in this lucrative market.
Further complicating matters, emerging markets across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa have exhibited soft volume trends. Countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia and Malaysia have been particularly affected by geopolitical tensions, which have dampened consumer spending and retail activities. In Russia, PG's shipment volumes saw a notable decline, reflecting a reduced market presence and constrained consumer budgets. The impacts of currency volatility added to these challenges. Procter & Gamble anticipates a substantial after-tax impact of $600 million from foreign exchange rate fluctuations for fiscal 2024. This underscores the significant financial headwinds posed by currency movements, potentially affecting PG's profitability and overall financial performance. Is a Higher Valuation Sustainable?
The company is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 24.24X, exceeding the industry average of 23X and the S&P 500’s average of 22.07X. The stock trades at a premium to its rival
Clorox’s ( CLX Quick Quote CLX - Free Report) current forward 12-month P/E of 21.4X. The PG stock has reached a valuation that seems unsustainable.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Investors could face significant downside risks if the company's future performance does not meet expectations. The consumer goods market is becoming increasingly competitive, and PG's innovation and market expansion may not be enough to drive significant growth. Economic headwinds and increased competition could hinder PG’s ability to maintain its current growth trajectory.
How to Play PG?
While Procter & Gamble has achieved milestones with its recent stock performance reaching new highs, caution is warranted for prospective investors. The company's robust global presence and diverse brand portfolio provide a stable revenue base. However, challenges in key markets like Greater China and geopolitical tensions in emerging regions cannot be ignored.
Additionally, PG's premium valuation relative to industry peers raises concerns about sustainability, especially amid competitive pressures and economic uncertainties. Investors should consider these factors carefully and evaluate their risk tolerance. Current shareholders may consider locking in gains, whereas new investors should exercise caution before approaching this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
