Insights Into Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, indicating a decline of 9.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $138.85 million, representing a decrease of 2.7% year over year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bank of NT Butterfield & Son metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Core Efficiency Ratio' will reach 63.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Average balance - Interest earning assets' will reach $12.96 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.09 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $85.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $92.48 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-interest Income' of $53.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Bank of NT Butterfield & Son have demonstrated returns of +19.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.