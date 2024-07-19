We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $68.21, indicating a +0.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.
The the stock of chipmaker has fallen by 7.12% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marvell Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Marvell Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.12%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.25 billion, reflecting a 6.74% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $5.4 billion, indicating changes of -7.95% and -2.03%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Marvell Technology is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.26 of its industry.
Investors should also note that MRVL has a PEG ratio of 1.74 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.43.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.