On Holding (ONON) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
On Holding (ONON - Free Report) closed at $40.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.78% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.7%.
Shares of the running-shoe and apparel company witnessed a loss of 4.43% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of On Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 375% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $622.07 million, up 25.87% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion, which would represent changes of +143.59% and +28.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for On Holding. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, On Holding holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, On Holding is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.82.
It's also important to note that ONON currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ONON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.