Deckers (DECK) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

DECK Quick Quote DECK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $886.86, indicating a -0.31% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 11.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Deckers in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.52, up 46.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $805.46 million, up 19.19% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $30.59 per share and a revenue of $4.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.9% and +11.05%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Deckers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.98, so one might conclude that Deckers is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 2.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.1.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
