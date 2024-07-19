Should iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (SMLF) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (
SMLF Quick Quote SMLF - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/28/2015.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.13 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Blend
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.93%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 18.50% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Deckers Outdoor Corp- (
DECK Quick Quote DECK - Free Report) accounts for about 0.84% of total assets, followed by Emcor Group Inc- ( EME Quick Quote EME - Free Report) and Blk Csh Fnd Treasury Sl Agency- (XTSLA).
The top 10 holdings account for about 6.59% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SMLF seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Small Cap Diversified Multiple-Factor Index before fees and expenses. The STOXX U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor Index (USD) composed of U.S. small-capitalization stocks that have favourable exposure to target style factors subject to constraints.
The ETF return is roughly 9.19% so far this year and is up about 15.25% in the last one year (as of 07/19/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $47.85 and $65.56.
The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 21.06% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 862 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SMLF is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (
IWM Quick Quote IWM - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF ( IJR Quick Quote IJR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $68.44 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $83.11 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (SMLF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (SMLF - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/28/2015.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.13 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Blend
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.93%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 18.50% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Deckers Outdoor Corp- (DECK - Free Report) accounts for about 0.84% of total assets, followed by Emcor Group Inc- (EME - Free Report) and Blk Csh Fnd Treasury Sl Agency- (XTSLA).
The top 10 holdings account for about 6.59% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SMLF seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Small Cap Diversified Multiple-Factor Index before fees and expenses. The STOXX U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor Index (USD) composed of U.S. small-capitalization stocks that have favourable exposure to target style factors subject to constraints.
The ETF return is roughly 9.19% so far this year and is up about 15.25% in the last one year (as of 07/19/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $47.85 and $65.56.
The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 21.06% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 862 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SMLF is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $68.44 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $83.11 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.
Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.