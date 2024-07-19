Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Manchester United (MANU - Free Report) operates a professional sports team based in Manchester, United Kingdom. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.2%

BrownForman (BF.B - Free Report) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a wide variety of alcoholic beverages under recognized brands.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.0% downward over the last 60 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT - Free Report) is a provider of a broad range of transportation services to a diverse group of customers through the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

