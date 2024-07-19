Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( WH Quick Quote WH - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, WH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. Q2 Estimates
Wyndham (WH) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, WH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.05. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings of 93 cents. Estimate revisions have remained stable in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $373.9 million, implying a 3.3% year-over-year increase.
Factors to Note
The company's results in the quarter are likely to have been aided by expansion efforts and integration of AI across its operations. WH has integrated AI across its operations to enhance efficiency and service quality. In its call centers, AI provides real-time coaching and handles calls, allowing agents more time to assist guests. These efforts are likely to have boosted the company’s results.
Wyndham is focused on expanding its geographic footprint and product offerings across all segments by leveraging the company’s diversified brand portfolio. This accretive aim of the company is backed by its disciplined capital allocation strategy, which encompasses investments in high-return businesses accompanied by strategic collaborations and buyouts.
The consensus estimate for Marketing, reservation and loyalty as well as Royalties and franchise fees revenues are pegged at $150 million and $151 million, respectively, up 6.3% and 3.4% year over year.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Wyndham this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: WH has an Earnings ESP of +.0.11%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: WH carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here, we present three other stocks you may want to consider as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MAR’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 10.2%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average earnings surprise being 17.6%.
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +17.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
MGM is expected to register a 13.6% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of 27.3%, on average.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
CHH’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 6.9%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the other, the average surprise being 4.6%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.