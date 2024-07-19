We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is APi Group (APG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is APi Group (APG - Free Report) . APG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 17.99 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.42. Over the past 52 weeks, APG's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.29 and as low as 14.47, with a median of 18.17.
We also note that APG holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. APG's industry has an average PEG of 1.48 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, APG's PEG has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.04.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that APG has a P/CF ratio of 19.41. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. APG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.02. Over the past 52 weeks, APG's P/CF has been as high as 21.05 and as low as 14.91, with a median of 18.07.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that APi Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, APG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.