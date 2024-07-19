We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Amazon.com (AMZN) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amazon is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's full-year earnings has moved 15.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AMZN has gained about 20.9% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 11.8%. This means that Amazon is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) . The stock is up 31.9% year-to-date.
For Groupon, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 106.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amazon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.7% so far this year, so AMZN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Groupon is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amazon and Groupon as they could maintain their solid performance.