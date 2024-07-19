We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is one of 1025 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQT's full-year earnings has moved 35.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ARQT has gained about 202.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.6%. This means that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) . The stock is up 150.4% year-to-date.
For Sensus Healthcare, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 275% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 500 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1% so far this year, so ARQT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 86-stock industry is ranked #145. The industry has moved +3.1% so far this year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Sensus Healthcare, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.