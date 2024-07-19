We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Byd Co. (BYDDY) This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 107 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BYDDY has returned 10.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 0.5% on average. This means that Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.4%.
For Ford Motor Company, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.8% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Ford Motor Company falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #151. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Byd Co., Ltd. and Ford Motor Company as they could maintain their solid performance.