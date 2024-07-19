Avangrid (AGR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Avangrid, Inc. ( AGR Quick Quote AGR - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 23, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.94% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider
Avangrid has commissioned 10 Vineyard Wind 1 turbines in its offshore wind farm now producing 136 MW. The company added five turbines toward the end of the second-quarter 2024, which are likely to have provided a small benefit in the quarter.
In the quarter, the company acquired a state-of-the-art mobile transformer that can be quickly deployed and enables the company to resolve outages in the event of a damaged transformer in a couple of months compared with the two-year lead time for a replacement transformer. The new acquisition has boosted the resiliency and reliability of the company’s onshore portfolio. Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 28.6%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.72 billion, implying an improvement of 8.32% from the year-ago levels. What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avangrid this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below. Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3. Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same
industry, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle. CMS Energy ( CMS Quick Quote CMS - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter earnings on Jul 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CMS’ long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 64 cents has moved up 25.5% in the past 90 days. Southern Company ( SO Quick Quote SO - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter earnings on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.50% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 93 cents has moved up 2.2% in the past 90 days. Entergy Corporation ( ETR Quick Quote ETR - Free Report) is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +23.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $2.07 has moved up nearly 1% in the past 90 days. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Avangrid (AGR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 23, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.94% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Avangrid has commissioned 10 Vineyard Wind 1 turbines in its offshore wind farm now producing 136 MW. The company added five turbines toward the end of the second-quarter 2024, which are likely to have provided a small benefit in the quarter.
In the quarter, the company acquired a state-of-the-art mobile transformer that can be quickly deployed and enables the company to resolve outages in the event of a damaged transformer in a couple of months compared with the two-year lead time for a replacement transformer. The new acquisition has boosted the resiliency and reliability of the company’s onshore portfolio.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 28.6%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.72 billion, implying an improvement of 8.32% from the year-ago levels.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avangrid this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.
Avangrid, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Avangrid, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Avangrid, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
CMS Energy (CMS - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter earnings on Jul 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CMS’ long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 64 cents has moved up 25.5% in the past 90 days.
Southern Company (SO - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter earnings on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.50% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 93 cents has moved up 2.2% in the past 90 days.
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +23.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $2.07 has moved up nearly 1% in the past 90 days.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.