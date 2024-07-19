Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN Quick Quote TXN - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 23. For the second quarter of 2024, Texas Instruments expects revenues between $3.65 billion and $3.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.80 billion, suggesting a decline of 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Management expects earnings between $1.05 per share and $1.25 per share for the quarter under review. The consensus mark is pegged at $1.16 per share, indicating a fall of 37.97% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days. TXN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on one occasion, delivering an earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average. Factors to Consider
What's in Store for Texas Instruments (TXN) in Q2 Earnings?
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 23.
For the second quarter of 2024, Texas Instruments expects revenues between $3.65 billion and $3.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.80 billion, suggesting a decline of 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Management expects earnings between $1.05 per share and $1.25 per share for the quarter under review. The consensus mark is pegged at $1.16 per share, indicating a fall of 37.97% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days.
TXN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on one occasion, delivering an earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average.
Factors to Consider
Texas Instruments’ strong investments in growth avenues and competitive advantages, including manufacturing, technology and product portfolio expansion are expected to have contributed well to its performance during the to-be-reported quarter.
Increasing demand across the industrial end-market is likely to have boosted the top-line growth in the quarter under review.
Texas Instruments’ continuous returns to shareholders are anticipated to have acted as tailwinds. Its deepening focus on accelerating the free cash flow generation is likely to have been another positive. The impacts of all these factors are expected to get reflected in the company’s second-quarter results.
However, increasing manufacturing costs associated with reduced factory loadings and planned capacity expansions are likely to have been a major headwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.
Widespread weakness across the communication equipment, enterprise systems, and automotive markets is expected to have remained an overhang in the second quarter.
A weakening demand environment, primarily due to inventory reductions by customers, is expected to have negatively impacted the performance of the Analog and Embedded Processing segments in the quarter under review.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog revenues is pegged at $2.89 billion, suggesting a decline of 12% from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus mark for Embedded Processing revenues is pinned at $688.99 million, indicating a fall of 22.9% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.
Macroeconomic uncertainties and the impacts of geopolitical conflicts may have been a major concern for the company.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Texas Instruments currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Arista Networks is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s earnings is pegged at $1.94 per share, suggesting a jump of 22.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Apple is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, suggesting a jump of 5.6% from the prior-year quarter.
HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.10% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
HCA Healthcare is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA’s earnings is pegged at $4.97 per share, indicating growth of 15.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.