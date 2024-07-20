Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Zoom Video Communications (
ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) standing at $58.87, reflecting a -0.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.
The the stock of video-conferencing company has risen by 1.44% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zoom Video Communications in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.21, reflecting a 9.7% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.15 billion, showing a 0.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.05 per share and a revenue of $4.62 billion, signifying shifts of -3.07% and +1.96%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Right now, Zoom Video Communications possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.34 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that ZM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) standing at $58.87, reflecting a -0.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.
The the stock of video-conferencing company has risen by 1.44% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zoom Video Communications in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.21, reflecting a 9.7% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.15 billion, showing a 0.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.05 per share and a revenue of $4.62 billion, signifying shifts of -3.07% and +1.96%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Right now, Zoom Video Communications possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.34 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that ZM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.