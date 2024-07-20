We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Emcor Group (EME) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) reached $363.61, with a -0.33% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had lost 5.46% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 25, 2024. On that day, Emcor Group is projected to report earnings of $3.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.75%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.54 billion, reflecting a 16.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.30 per share and a revenue of $14.47 billion, indicating changes of +22.19% and +15.03%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.24% upward. Right now, Emcor Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Emcor Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.38. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.98.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.