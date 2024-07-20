Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Builders FirstSource (
BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) reached $158, with a -0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 9.81% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.16, indicating a 18.77% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.48 billion, indicating a 1% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.93 per share and a revenue of $17.82 billion, indicating changes of -11.38% and +4.25%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.3. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.39.
We can also see that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
