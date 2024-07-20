Back to top

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) reached $2.09, with a +0.97% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.61% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect SPAR Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44 million, down 33.27% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $193.7 million, indicating changes of +47.62% and -26.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SPAR Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.6.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


