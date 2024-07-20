We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) standing at $10.93, reflecting a -0.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.1% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.40, reflecting a 100% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.15 billion, indicating a 4.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $41.82 billion, demonstrating changes of +19.13% and +0.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.8% downward. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.02. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.02.
Investors should also note that VALE has a PEG ratio of 3.64 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Iron industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, positioning it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
