Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Brown & Brown (BRO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Brown & Brown (BRO - Free Report) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion, representing a surprise of +3.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brown & Brown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Investment income: $22 million versus $18.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +113.6% change.
  • Revenues- Other income, net: $2 million versus $1.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81.8% change.
  • Revenues- Profit-sharing contingent commissions: $36 million versus $39.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Revenues- Core commissions and fees: $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Core Commissions and Fees- National Programs: $328 million compared to the $280.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Core Commissions and Fees- Retail: $636 million compared to the $673.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Core Commissions and Fees- Wholesale Brokerage: $154 million compared to the $133.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Brown & Brown here>>>

Shares of Brown & Brown have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise