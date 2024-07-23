Should You Invest in the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR)?

The First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (
FXR Quick Quote FXR - Free Report) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 8, placing it in top 50%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.90 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. FXR seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Industrials Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Industrials Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.61%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.76%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 68.40% of the portfolio. Materials and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Emcor Group, Inc. (
EME Quick Quote EME - Free Report) accounts for about 1.47% of total assets, followed by Owens Corning ( OC Quick Quote OC - Free Report) and Trane Technologies Plc ( TT Quick Quote TT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 14.17% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FXR has added roughly 10.60%, and was up about 17.48% in the last one year (as of 07/23/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $53.31 and $72.96.
The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 20.04% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 134 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FXR is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Industrials ETF (
VIS Quick Quote VIS - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI Quick Quote XLI - Free Report) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.34 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $20.04 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
