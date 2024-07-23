See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth 1.0 (CAPEX - Free Report) has a 0.46% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. CAPEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 15.5% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
John Hancock Disciplined Value NAV (JDVNX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. JDVNX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. JDVNX, with annual returns of 11.68% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Putnam Multi-Cap Growth Fund R (PNORX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PNORX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. PNORX has an expense ratio of 0.55%, management fee of 0.5%, and annual returns of 14.64% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.