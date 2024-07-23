See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Frost Growth Equity Investor (FACEX - Free Report) : 0.89% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. FACEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 16.67% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
MFS Blended Research Core Equity R4 (MUEUX - Free Report) : 0.49% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. MUEUX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. MUEUX, with annual returns of 16.13% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value (TRMCX - Free Report) : 0.8% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TRMCX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With a five-year annual return of 12.4%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.