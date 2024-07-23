We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is KLA (KLAC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has KLA (KLAC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
KLA is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 617 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, KLAC has gained about 39.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 24.9% on average. This means that KLA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is HP (HPQ - Free Report) . The stock has returned 26.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for HP's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, KLA belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.2% so far this year, meaning that KLAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, HP falls under the Computer - Mini computers industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to KLA and HP as they could maintain their solid performance.