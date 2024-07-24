AT&T (T) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

AT&T (
T Quick Quote T - Free Report) reported $29.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -1.72%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone: 419 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 263.66 thousand. Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total: 13,836 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,784.63 thousand. Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Net Additions: -187 thousand versus -246.04 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections: 5,038 thousand versus 4,978.96 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline: $4.76 billion compared to the $4.86 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year. Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline: $3.35 billion versus $3.39 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Revenues- Corporate and Other: $112 million compared to the $101.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenues- Communications- Mobility: $20.48 billion compared to the $20.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year. Revenues- Total Communications: $28.58 billion compared to the $29.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Revenues- Latin America: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year. Revenues- Latin America- Wireless equipment: $404 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $342.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%. Revenues- Latin America- Wireless service: $699 million compared to the $712.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for AT&T here>>>
Shares of AT&T have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
AT&T (T) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
AT&T (T - Free Report) reported $29.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -1.72%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for AT&T here>>>
- Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone: 419 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 263.66 thousand.
- Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total: 13,836 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,784.63 thousand.
- Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Net Additions: -187 thousand versus -246.04 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections: 5,038 thousand versus 4,978.96 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline: $4.76 billion compared to the $4.86 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline: $3.35 billion versus $3.39 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
- Revenues- Corporate and Other: $112 million compared to the $101.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Communications- Mobility: $20.48 billion compared to the $20.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Total Communications: $28.58 billion compared to the $29.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Latin America: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Latin America- Wireless equipment: $404 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $342.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
- Revenues- Latin America- Wireless service: $699 million compared to the $712.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
Shares of AT&T have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.