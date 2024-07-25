Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market, the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (
XTN Quick Quote XTN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 15, placing it in bottom 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $206.57 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. XTN seeks to match the performance of the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Transportation Select Industry Index represents the transportation segment of the S&P Total Market Index.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.88%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Kirby Corp (
KEX Quick Quote KEX - Free Report) accounts for about 3.64% of total assets, followed by Skywest Inc ( SKYW Quick Quote SKYW - Free Report) and C.h. Robinson Worldwide Inc ( CHRW Quick Quote CHRW - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 30.79% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has lost about -5.61% so far, and is down about -8.35% over the last 12 months (as of 07/25/2024). XTN has traded between $66.94 and $88.03 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.33 and standard deviation of 25.14% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 45 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XTN is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Transportation ETF (
IYT Quick Quote IYT - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index and the U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS Quick Quote JETS - Free Report) tracks U.S. Global Jets Index. IShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $734.96 million in assets, U.S. Global Jets ETF has $1.05 billion. IYT has an expense ratio of 0.40% and JETS charges 0.60%. Bottom Line
