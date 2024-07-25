Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) is a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

California Resources Corporation (CRC - Free Report) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

MP Materials Corp. (MP - Free Report) is a rare earth materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 400% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) - free report >>

MP Materials Corp. (MP) - free report >>

California Resources Corporation (CRC) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy