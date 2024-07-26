We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) standing at $26.78, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.
The company's stock has dropped by 8.32% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.71, showcasing a 57.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $272.5 million, showing a 77.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
GCT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.3% and +63.18%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.98.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.