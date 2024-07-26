Lowe's (LOW) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Lowe's (
LOW Quick Quote LOW - Free Report) reached $234.77, with a +1.34% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.
Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 5.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.26%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lowe's in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 20, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.98, showcasing a 12.72% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $24.02 billion, indicating a 3.76% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.23 per share and a revenue of $84.59 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.35% and -2.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lowe's. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Lowe's holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Lowe's is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.94. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.
Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.77 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
